MEDFORD — Monica Cecilia Nelson, 86, of Medford, passed away Friday, March 10, 2023, at VitaCare Living of Medford while under the care of Hope Hospice.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 20, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Medford, with Fr. Jayanna Kanna officiating.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

Following the service, all are welcome to a lunch in the church fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated and will be designated at a later date.

Monica was born March 27, 1936, to Robert E. and Cecilia (Huntimer) Anthony. She grew up in La Crosse, attended Blessed Sacrament Elementary School, graduated from Aquinas High School, class of 1954, and has a bachelor’s degree from Viterbo University.

Monica joined the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration and taught in Catholic schools in Iowa and Wisconsin. In 1969, she took a different path and taught in schools south of La Crosse, then in Marshfield.

On May 30, 1970, she married Ronald L. Nelson and moved to Rhinelander, Wis. Together they had several transfers due to Ron’s employment with the U.S. Forest Service, which brought them to Washburn, Wis., Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., Tell City, Ind., Glidden, Wis., then to Medford, Wis., in 1990.

Survivors include her husband, Ronald Nelson of Medford; children: Patrick (Becky) Nelson of Galesville, Jonathan (Jenni) Nelson of Appleton, Sarah Nelson (Josh Heier) of Green Bay; grandchildren: Damian, Emma, Hannah, Sophia and Henry; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Sister Mary Emmett, Roberta Free, Emmett Jerome Anthony, Kenneth Anthony, and Rita Jeane Burns.

Hemer-Pickerign Funeral & Cremation Services of Medford and Rib Lake is serving the family. Cards and memorials may be sent to the family, in care of Hemer-Pickerign Funeral Home, 555 W. Cedar St., Medford, WI 54451. Online condolences can be left at www.hemerfuneralservice.com.