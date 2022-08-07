Monique M. Lau, 98, passed away on July 28, 2022, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center, La Crosse, Wis. She was born in France, on January 20, 1924, to Jean and Denise (Fessart) Cherpitel. On September 24, 1949, Monique married Clarence H. Lau and he preceded her in death on December 17, 1994.

Monique and Clarence met in France when he was stationed there in service. After service, he returned to La Crosse and Monique came over as a war bride. They moved into their new home in La Crosse, that Clarence had built for them.

Monique worked at Gateway Transfer and W.W.T.C.

Monique is survived by her friend, Harriet Schuppel; in France by a special nephew, Philippe; and other relatives.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.

A special thank you to the staff at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center for the wonderful care given to Monique during her stay there.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 130 Losey Blvd S, La Crosse, and entombment will be in the Gardens of Peace Mausoleum at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery. A visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m until time of service.

The family asks to please wear a mask.

