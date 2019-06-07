CASHTON — Monroe E. Johnson, 87, of Cashton passed away at his home surrounded by family, Saturday, June 1, 2019.
He was born Aug. 31, 1931, to Laurence and Julia (Midtlien) Johnson. He graduated from Westby High School in 1949. Monroe served two years in the U.S. Marine Corp., 1951-1953. He married Beverly Hohlfeld Nov. 5, 1952.
In 1954, Monroe and Beverly started dairy farming near Cashton. After retiring from farming he started his wood carving hobby, making furniture and decorative items for family, friends, customers, public installations and charity events.
Monroe’s interests in his Norwegian heritage and his travels to Norway, inspired him to build a stubbar which now serves as the Westby visitor Center. Monroe volunteered at the Norskedalen Nature and Heritage Center since day one and was essential in the restoration of many of its historical buildings. Other community service activities include, 18 years on the Cashton School Board, member of the American Legion and over 50 years of regular blood donation. Monroe also enjoyed playing cards with family and friends.
Monroe is survived by six children, Terry (Kitty) Johnson, Tyrone (Barb) Johnson, Susanne Evans, Rosanne (Dr. David) Warner, Taylor (Clara) Johnson and Mary (Jim) Rohe; 13 grandchildren, Trent (Heather), Tara, Karena and Drew (Kristina) Johnson, Ashley (Zach) Hemmersbach, Laura Evans, Dr. Ryan Evans, Seth Warner, Dr. Lindsay Warner, Amanda (John) Reynolds, Renee (Andrew) Hesky, Monica and Justin Rohe; 15 great-grandchildren, Ethan, Kiley, Kelsey, Brent, Owen, Sadie, Levi, Evan, Hannah, Jada, Eleanor, Madeline, Alexander, Nicholas and Matthew; two brothers, Lester (Phylis) and David (Karen) Johnson; two sisters-in-law, Alice and Ruth Ann Johnson; one brother-in-law, John Haov; along with many other relatives and dear friends.
Monroe was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly, April 6, 2019; his parents; and siblings, Arnold, Kenneth and Judy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton. Father Michael Klos will officiate. Full military honors will follow. Burial will be held at a later date in the Melvina Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton. Visitation will also be held from 9:30 until the time of Mass Wednesday, at the church.
Memorials may be directed to the Sacred Heart Handicap Fund; Cashton High School Scholarship Fund; or the Gundersen Medical Foundation Hospice program.
The Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.