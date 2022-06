Monsignor Mccauley was a priest in the Winona Diocese for 66 years. He served at several parishes and was a beloved spiritual leader to so many. His funeral was held on June 13, 2022, at Pax Christi Church in Rochester, Minn.

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Margaret McCauley of Winona; several nieces and nephews; and his priest brothers across the diocese

Memorials preferred to St. Peter’s School in Hokah, Minn., or to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary in Winona, Minn.