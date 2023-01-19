CHIPPEWA FALLS—Morris Eugene Riley, 88, of Chippewa Falls, passed away after a short illness, Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Dove Healthcare West under the care of Mayo Hospice.

He was born in the Town of Sampson, WI, on July 10, 1934, to Cyrus Fred Riley and Gladys Mae (Tallman) Riley. Morris married Jeanette Elsie (Buchli) Riley in 1958.

Morris worked as a farm hand in the New Auburn area until moving to Lake Hallie in 1965. He then became a self-employed carpenter. Morris did remodeling and building on hundreds of homes throughout the Chippewa Valley over his 50 years of hard and satisfying work. With every job he strived to make each home a more safe, comfortable and happy one.

Morris loved fishing, watching football, traveling, listening to classic country music, helping out with the gardening and tinkering around for hours in his shop. He always had a friendly smile for everyone he came across in town.

Morris is survived by his wife, Jeanette; son, Rod; feline buddy, Max; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Renee; sister, Ella (Riley) Metcalf; brothers: Howard Riley, Warren Riley, Kenneth Riley, Clifford Riley; and his parents.

A special thank you to the caring staff at Dove Healthcare West and Mayo Hospice. A private burial will be held at a later date.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.