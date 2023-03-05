MSGT Richard Lee Jackson, USAF Retired, passed away February 24, 2023, at his home from natural causes. Rick was born to Hubert and Allie (Craft) Jackson on March 29, 1952, at St Catherine's Hospital, East Chicago, Indiana. A Celebration of Life will be held March 29, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Sparta American Legion Post 100 (1116 Angelo Road, Sparta, WI 54656). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, Sparta TNR (www. spartatnr.com), and Sparta Chasing Daylight (www.chasingdaylight.com). A full obituary is posted on couleecremation.com.