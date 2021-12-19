Muriel Ann Sandman

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Christ Ev. Lutheran Church in West Salem. Rev. Don Frelitz will officiate. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Bangor.

A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Christ Ev. Lutheran Church, West Salem, or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be offered and a complete obituary may be found at www.jandtfredrickson.com.