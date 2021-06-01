TOMAH—Muriel H. (Harris) Manthe, age 94, of Tomah, WI, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2021 at Benedictine Manor in La Crosse, WI. She was born October 8, 1926, to Edwin and Lena (Terrell) Harris in Humbird, WI. She graduated from Humbird High School in 1944.

She was united in marriage to Clifford Manthe on July 16, 1950, at the Methodist Church in Humbird, Wisconsin. She attended the Milwaukee School of Cosmetology in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. After graduating she worked as a beautician in Eau Claire, Black River Falls, and Tomah at the Cinderella Beauty Salon.

Muriel was active in the Tomah community and was a member of several organizations such as; Tomah Historical Society, Tomah Methodist Church, Methodist Women, and Methodist Candle Light Circle. She enjoyed traveling and vacationing with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Marsha (David) Schuetz of Belvidere, IL; Mark (Casey O’Keefe) Manthe of Milwaukee, WI; Scott Manthe of Lacrosse, WI; five grandchildren; 11 grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Betty Harris and a niece Debbie (Mike) West.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Manthe; parents, Edwin and Lena Harris; brother Rolland Harris; sister, Sharon (Harris) Timpe; brother, Bruce Harris; brother-in-law, Werner Timpe; and grandson, Stephen D. Schuetz.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Tomah. Pastor Krysta Deede will officiate. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Black River Falls, WI at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.