Muriel M. Loomis

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 20, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Caledonia, Minn. Fr. Matt Wagner will officiate, and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia, Minn. There will be a rosary at 9:30 a.m. and visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Friday before the service at the church. The service will be livestreamed on St. Mary’s Church, Caledonia, Facebook page.