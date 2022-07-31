SALMON, Idaho — Muriel (Myrt) Mae Roach, 90, passed away July 7, 2022, in her home in Salmon, Idaho. She was born May 28, 1932, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to Inga (Froseth) and Benjamin Leer. She married Jerome (Jerry) Roach, her husband of 63 years, in 1953 in Eau Claire, and they had five children together. They lived in La Crosse, Wisconsin, for 34 years, where she was a homemaker and raised their family. They had many friends and family members with whom they enjoyed many activities, among which were camping, motorcycling, snowmobiling, and card playing. Despite knowing they would miss their family and friends, in 1993 they built their retirement home near Salmon, Idaho, in the Lemhi Valley. She loved the area, their view of the Bitterroot Mountains, and enjoyed 29 years there.

Myrt loved her daily walks, antiquing, and watching the quail and hummingbirds she fed. She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and looked forward to watching the games. She enjoyed a good game of euchre with friends and family. Myrt had an unintended wit, which often caught many off guard. She and Jerry went on many adventures while traveling the West. She loved the Lemhi Valley and the Salmon River Mountains where they would motorcycle, camp, grouse hunt, berry pick and explore. They loved visiting old western towns and saloons where they would visit with the locals. Murt always kept up on the news, was deeply conservative and loved this country.

Myrt is survived by her children: Deborah (Larry) Teske of Battle Mountain, Nev.; Daniel (Mary Jane) Roach of Onalaska, Wis.; Michael (Lori) Roach of Coon Valley, Wis.; Mary (Ron) Largent of Parker, Colo., and Kevin (Christy) Roach of Council, Idaho. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Myrt was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; her parents; her brother, John Leer; her sister, Beatrice Meyer; and grandson, Nicholas Roach.

Muriel will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

The family would specially like to express their appreciation to Iris Iglesias, Josi Johnson, and Pat Prempeh for their tender and loving care of Muriel in her last months.

The family will hold a private memorial.

In Muriel’s memory, donations may be made to Disabled Veterans (DAV), St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, or Salmon Valley Hospice, 404 Courthouse Dr., Salmon, ID 83467.