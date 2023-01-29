LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Murrel Allen Prey, 86, of La Crescent, Minn., died on his birthday, Wednesday, January 18, 2023. He was born January 18, 1937, in Fillmore County, Minnesota to Rudolph and Alma (Peterson) Prey. He attended Harmony, Minn., schools and graduated from high school in 1955.

Murrel joined the Air Force and was stationed in Texas, Wyoming, and three years in Germany. Murrel said he really enjoyed his time spent in Germany. After four years in the Air Force, he went to work for Trane Company-American Standard for forty years.

Murrel enjoyed motorcycle riding, reading, movies, traveling up north and out west plus just riding around in his pickup.

He was preceded in death by his parents, favorite aunt, Amanda Peterson and nephew, Gregory Sweet; he was also preceded by brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jaron and Ruth Sweet. He is survived by his wife, Diane Sweet Prey, whom he married on April 17, 1976, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa; as well as four nephews and nieces and their spouses; plus, ten great-nephews and nieces; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gordon and Nona Larson also survive him.

Pet a cat and a dog in memory of Murrel, this would make him smile.

Services are pending and will be announced when completed.