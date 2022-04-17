Myleene Sohaei

LA CROSSE — Myleene (Leren) Sohaei, beloved wife, died at home in La Crosse on Sunday, April 10, 2022, with her husband, Parviz Sohaei, by her side.

Myleene was born on April 6, 1940, in Lancaster, Wis., to Elva and Thomas (Toby) Leren. She was a 1958 graduate of Central High School. Myleene earned her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from UW-L in 1962 and her master’s degree at California Lutheran University. She continued to share her love of learning with hundreds of children over the years in Wisconsin and California.

Myleene is survived by her husband of 57 years, Parviz; sister, Jill Miller and her husband Thomas Miller; sister-in-law, Lois Leren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bill Leren; and parents-in-law: Esmat and Jalil Sohaei.

Throughout her life, Myleene enjoyed traveling to all parts of the world with her husband, making many lifelong friends along the way. She enjoyed taking care of her homes and loved tending to her lemon orchard in Encinitas, California. She relished serving her community, especially in her role of Senior Volunteer Patrol for San Diego County. Myleene lived a life filled with optimism, love, and gratitude.

Services will be held at Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home, 200 West Ave. S., on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Please join us for food and fellowship in the Wisconsin Room at the Radisson Hotel afterwards.

Parviz extends his gratitude to Danielle Rathke, RN, and Eric Voter, MD, for their love and compassion in assisting with difficult healthcare decisions throughout Myleene’s illness; as well as the CNAs, neighbors, friends, and relatives who cared so deeply for her.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Gundersen Medical Foundation Hospice Program at 1836 South Avenue, La Crosse, WI 54601. The donations will be designated for their new music therapy program, honoring Myleene’s love of music. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.