ONALASKA — Myra B. Johnson, 83, of Onalaska died on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Mayo Clinic in La Crosse. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Onalaska. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services. An online guestbook and complete obituary available at www.schumacher-kish.com.