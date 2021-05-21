Myra Reynolds

APPLETON—Myra was born on February 14, 1936, our Valentine Baby, to Dale and Nancy (Kuehn) Dixon, at their home in Holcombe, Wisconsin, and passed away peacefully on May 7, 2021.
Myra graduated from Holcombe High School in 1953, in the largest class up to that time, with 40 students!
Myra moved to Evansville, WI in 1964 where she became an aide in the nurse’s office at the Evansville Elementary. She then became a teacher’s aide, the attendance clerk at the high school, and the library assistant at the high school. She also worked part-time at the Evansville Nursing Home as a nurse’s aide, all while raising four children. Myra belonged to the United Methodist Church in Evansville, and was also a member 50 year member of the Eastern Star Columbia Chapter 29.
Eventually she moved to Camp Douglas/Tomah, WI area and obtained her insurance license and worked for First Insurance in Tomah, as well as a hostess at the Tee Pee, which she loved! While in Tomah, she was part of a team with Jackie Steele, Ellen Carmichael, Judy Rezin, and Peggy Chapman, and they formed the TOUCH program, which was the start of the hospice program. After retirement, she moved to Stevens Point and worked part-time for the Meals on Wheels program, coordinating drivers. After her final retirement, she moved to Appleton, where she was a member of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. When the COVID-19 pandemic started, she moved in with her daughter, Kathy.
Myra is survived by her children: Steven (Linda), children: Justin and Rebecca, Levi and Kathryn, Meghan and Scott Brester, Kalispell, MT; Kathleen (Kurtiss) Hoffman, Appleton, children: Eric and Cindy, Leah and Michael Mitchell, Joel and Jessica; Karol Knapp (Jeff Ness), New Lisbon, children: Allison and Joshua Lucka and Ben Knapp (Allana); Allen (Penny) Reynolds, Evansville, children: Michael Kane, Jacob and Leanna, Brianna and Jacob Hurley; and 18 great grandchildren. She is survived by her siblings: Ethel (Robert) Carpenter, John (Gloria) Dixon, William (Kathy) Dixon, and Gary (Rita) Dixon, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother and sister-in-law: Albert and Bonita Dixon; and her nephew, Michael Dixon.
Private services will be held June 12, 2021 in Lake Holcombe. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
The family would like to thank the Theda Care Hospice program for their outstanding care of Myra, especially Carol, Beth, Mary, and Stewart.
Memorials may be made in Myra’s name to your local Hospice Program.
