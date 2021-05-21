Myra Reynolds

APPLETON—Myra was born on February 14, 1936, our Valentine Baby, to Dale and Nancy (Kuehn) Dixon, at their home in Holcombe, Wisconsin, and passed away peacefully on May 7, 2021.

Myra graduated from Holcombe High School in 1953, in the largest class up to that time, with 40 students!

Myra moved to Evansville, WI in 1964 where she became an aide in the nurse’s office at the Evansville Elementary. She then became a teacher’s aide, the attendance clerk at the high school, and the library assistant at the high school. She also worked part-time at the Evansville Nursing Home as a nurse’s aide, all while raising four children. Myra belonged to the United Methodist Church in Evansville, and was also a member 50 year member of the Eastern Star Columbia Chapter 29.