Myrna M. Allness

Myrna M. Allness, from Viroqua, WI, age 88, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Vista East Hospital in Waukegan, IL. Myrna was born on January 9, 1933, in Viroqua, WI, to Louie and Marie (Gibbs) Anderson. Myrna attended grade school in a one-room school called Foreaker Schoolhouse, which is now a museum in Viroqua. Myrna graduated in 1950 from Viroqua High School. Her favorite year was her senior year when she was a cheerleader. Myrna was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Faith at the United Kickapoo Lutheran Church in Folsom, WI.

Myrna married Johnny O. Allness on November 15, 1952, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Viroqua where they were both members. They lived in Waukegan, IL for 48 years. Myrna worked as a payroll supervisor at Victory Memorial Hospital (now known as Vista East Hospital) in Waukegan where they had over 2,000 employees. Myrna also worked at Oakwood Racquet Club as a general manager in Waukegan. The Oakwood building was 75,000 square feet with seven full-size tennis courts and nine full-size racquetball courts, along with aerobics and a fitness center. It had a membership of 2,500 members. Myrna managed all this along with all the bookkeeping. She was fortunate to have good help. She thoroughly enjoyed it. In all, Myrna worked over 40 years; while busy working, Johnny hauled new cars all over the United States. They had one daughter, Judy Ann Allness.

Myrna, an avid sports fan, went to all the football and basketball games while in high school, at home and away. She was a fan of the Chicago Bears football team and the Chicago Bulls basketball team. Her daughter, Judy Ann got tickets and took her to Soldiers Field in Chicago where she saw the 1985 Bears play and went to the United Center to see the Chicago Bulls basketball team when Michael Jordan played. Myrna enjoyed those and was lucky enough that all games were won when she attended.

In 1990, Myrna retired. Judy set up dealer trades of new cars for Ford and Chevrolet Dealers in Waukegan for Myrna and Johnny to do dealer trades. They went all over delivering new cars. In 2001, they moved back to Viroqua, WI on Johnny’s family farm, of 100 acres. They did dealer trades again in Viroqua for Ford and Chevrolet until Johnny had his heart surgery in April of 2004. Myrna loved taking pictures and making them into color slides. Her Uncle Adolph, dad (Louie E. Anderson), daughter Judy, nephew Dwain Hayter, and sister Karen Nelson called them movies which often brought laughter, great stories, and oohs and aahs. Myrna and Johnny loved country and western music, sharing many of the same favorite songs. Myrna loved to dance. Myrna and Johnny would often go to the Avalon Ballroom in La Crosse and dance away. Myrna’s favorite color was red, and her favorite flowers were red roses.

After the love of her life, Johnny died on May 12, 2006, Myrna bought a home in Park City, IL where she stayed for six months in the winter and came back to the farm in the summer for six months. The farm was so pretty in the summer but the winters were too harsh for Myrna to be alone on the farm since she had two artificial knees and a bad ankle. In Park City, she only lived about 1.5 miles from her daughter, Judy in Waukegan, IL.

Myrna loved and enjoyed life to its fullest, always enjoying her birthdays and loved Christmas. She was ecstatic to be decorated for Christmas on November 1, 2021, which she excitedly shared with her daughter. Myrna and Johnny were married 54-1/2 years before he passed away of a massive stroke. They went together for four years so they knew each other for 58-1/2 years before Johnny died.

Myrna is survived by her loving daughter, Judy Ann Allness; her sister, Karen Nelson of Viroqua; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny; her parents, Louie and Marie Anderson; sister, Artine Cox; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, three nephews, as well as her brother-in-law, Alf G. Allness and Johnny’s parents, Michael and Mae Allness.

The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Viroqua. Pastor Lisa Shank will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Additional visitation will be held Wednesday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Myrna will be laid to rest at Liberty Pole Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at the church following the burial. Due to COVID-19, face-masks are encouraged. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.In lieu of flowers, if one chooses, memorials may be made to the veteran organization of Gary Sinise Foundation or the charity of your choice.