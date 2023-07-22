CHIPPEWA FALLS — Myron J. Marko, 93, of Chippewa Falls passed away peacefully at his “Home Suite Home” on Thursday, July 20, 2023, under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.

Myron was born on Dec. 25, 1929, to John and Margaret (Hedrington) Marko. He was honorably discharged from the Army, where he was a truck driver from 1948-1952 and then the Korean War from 1952-1954.

He then made his career at Moore’s Texaco in Eau Claire as a mechanic and fuel hauler. From there he went to Ward’s Garage in Chippewa Falls until they closed. Myron then worked part-time at Sears in Eau Claire as a mechanic and brake technician.

After retirement, he found passion in going to Country Fest with his brother and sister. Myron spent most of his retired years four-wheeling, camping, social events, casinos and outings with his family and friends. He was a former member of U.C.T.

Myron is survived by one daughter, Heidi (Alois) Potaczek of Cornell; one grandson, Joe (Jessica) Potaczek of Eau Claire; and one granddaughter, Britni Haakenson of Eau Claire; two brothers: Rollie (Gerri) Marko of Chippewa Falls and Fran Marko of Beloit; and many nieces and nephews.

Myron was preceded in death by one son, Myron Marko, Jr.; his parents; two brothers: Gerald and John “June” Marko; one sister, Marilyn Marko; and two sisters-in-law: Darleen and Betty Marko.

A special heartfelt thank you to Scott and everyone at Home Suite Home for opening your hearts and making Myron truly feel like he was at home. God bless each of you!

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Holy Ghost Church in Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. William P. Felix will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Inurnment will be in Prairie View Cemetery in the village of Lake Hallie at a later date. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 am. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the church.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.