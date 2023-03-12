LA CROSSE — Myron Joseph Gierszewski, age 89, of La Crosse, Wis., passed away peacefully on March 7, 2023. He was born on November 27, 1933, to Joseph and Mary (Kiedrowski) Gierszewski in Portage County, Wis., where he grew up on the family farm with his many siblings. He and each of his siblings enjoyed the musical arts. Myron would later form a band called "Myron and the Polkateers" where he would play his beloved concertina. Myron graduated high school in Stevens Point, did his undergrad at UW-Stevens Point, and finished with his master's degree at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. He married Helen Gierszewski (Klesmith) on July 30, 1960, and had two sons, Jeffery and Kevin Gierszewski, whom they raised in Viola, Wisconsin. He would go on to be an elementary supervisor in Viola and Random Lake before retiring and driving school bus for fun. Myron also fulfilled his retirement with many concertina concerts at nursing homes, bowling, listening to polka music, and golfing. Hole 8, "his favorite hole" at Walsh's Golf Center, was where many of his balls were lost and squirrels ran for the woods.