Myron Paul Zessin, 87, of rural La Crescent, MN, passed away at his home on Saturday, September 3, 2022 following a brief illness with ALS. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crescent chapel; 111 S. Oak St. Visitation will be held from 12:00 P.M. until the time of services. Myron's entire obituary is available along with a guestbook at www.schumacher-kish.com.