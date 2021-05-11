WEST SALEM—Myrtle Ellen Hunt, 95, of West Salem, passed away May 8, 2021 at Benedictine Manor.

Myrtle was born March 9. 1926 in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, the youngest of the three Wheeler sisters. She was employed by Allis-Chalmers and later retired from Century Link Telephone. She loved bowling, golfing, gardening, traveling, and reading. Myrtle had been a member of the West Salem Garden Club and was also a member of Christ Episcopal Church.

Myrtle is survived by nephews: Bryan (Linda) Hankins, Don (Barbara) Hankins; great-niece, Jackie (Shawn) Harper; great nephew, Leon (Apryl) Hankins; and five great-great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by parents Charles and Minnie Wheeler, sisters Elsie Wheeler and Joyce Wheeler Hankins, husband Clinton Hunt, and nephew David Hankins.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 12th at 11:00 a.m. at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson Street, La Crosse. Father Nick Mezacappa will officiate and burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of services.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com