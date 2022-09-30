Nadine H. Sieber

Nadine H. Sieber, 90, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Close to Home Assisted Living in Tomah, WI. Nadine was born January 29, 1932, to Wallace and Mary (Curley) Day, in La Crescent, MN. On May 27, 1961, Nadine married George Sieber in Sheboygan, WI.

While attending Bacone Junior College in Oklahoma, she found out that there were teaching opportunities with the Hopi Reservation. Nadine received her Bachelor of Science degree from La Crosse State, her Master of Science from Winona State, and took many additional courses at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh. Her first teaching job was on the Navajo Reservation. Nadine taught in Sheboygan, La Crosse, the San Ildefonso Pueblo in New Mexico, and eventually retired from teaching in Oshkosh.

Nadine had a favorite quote which surely became her mission in life; “I wondered why somebody didn't do something, then I realized I am somebody.” She showed this by the many organizations that she was involved with. Nadine was a member of the Wisconsin Winnebago Business Committee where she co-directed with Nancy Lurie, the second project proposal on the Wisconsin Winnebago Tribe. She was also a member of the State Teacher's Retirement Board, State Advisory Committee on bilingual-bicultural education, Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, Private Industry Council, Workforce Development, United Way, Cancer Society, Optimist Club, Winnebago Historical Society, WEAC, NEA, Winnebagoland UniServ, WEAC Retired, Cable Commission, Rotary Club, Diversity Council, League of Women Voters; along with many other groups and organizations that were dear to her.

Nadine enjoyed puzzles, sewing, crafts, playing bingo, volunteering, teaching people to speak English, helping others, and traveling with Carl, Leona, and Jim Stapel, which made seeing so many memorable places that she and George never thought they would ever see.

Nadine was blessed and proud to have a son, Quinn; and two grandchildren, Kirra and Senna; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Nadine was preceded in death by her husband, George in 2015; her parents; a daughter, Mary Susan Sieber; sisters: Joyce and Clara Day, and Jean Day Greendeer; and brothers: Wilbur and Richard Day.

Funeral services will be held Monday, September 26, 2022. at Blue Wing Community Center in Tomah, Wisconsin. Burial will follow in the Blue Wing Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at Blue Wing.

The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.