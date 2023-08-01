Nancy A. Olson, 81 of Onalaska, passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Bluffview Memory Care in Holmen. She was born December 29, 1941, in Bloomington, MN to Richard V. and Edith M. (Peirce) Kerr and graduated from Bloomington High School. She married Royce Olson in Bloomington in March of 1960 and the family moved to La Crosse later that year.

Nancy had worked for over 20 years at the La Crosse City Hall, retiring with the Assessors Office. Nancy liked travelling, knitting, crocheting, and reading. She loved most of all, spending time with her family.

Nancy is survived by her three children: Mark (Sharon) Olson of Onalaska, Jill Terpstra of Holmen and Scott (Betty) Olson of Onalaska; seven grandchildren: Ron Kale, Jeremy (Shayna) Kale, Amy Terpstra, Ryan (Julie) Terpstra, Joel (fiance, Kristen), Eric Olson and Zach Olson; six great-grandchildren: Alicia Starch, Bailey Kale, Randen Kale, Carter Kale, Ethan Terpstra and Emilia Terpstra; two great-great-grandchildren: Mila and Keira Starch; two sisters: Marilyn Olson of Bloomington, MN and Pauline (Dennis) McKinney of Cummings, GA. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Joyce Waddick and a brother-in-law, Dale Olson.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, August 3rd at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska. Friends and family may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the services. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.