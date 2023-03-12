MADISON — Nancy A. Schensky (nee Reinsvold), passed away peacefully on March 7, 2023, at Attic Angels Place in Middleton, Wis., at the age of 89.

She was born October 17, 1933, in La Crosse, Wis., and was the only daughter of Regina and Doran Reinsvold. After graduating from Aquinas High School in 1951, Nancy worked for the Trane Company in La Crosse, Wis. It was at a dance where she met Daniel F. Schensky. In 1953, she married Daniel and moved to Madison, Wis. She had a full life as wife and mother of four children while also working part-time jobs throughout the years. After 32 years with the State of Wisconsin, she retired in 2012, at the age of 78, as an administrative assistant from the University Office of Biological Safety.

Nancy was a quiet, reserved, good natured woman with a lovely smile and beautiful blue eyes. For decades, she was passionately involved with her all-time favorite sports — bowling and golfing. She also loved going to movies, playing bingo, practicing the piano, shopping, and attending craft shows with her friends. Nancy always had a special place in her heart for dogs, really missing her little Bichon, Lacy.

All of Nancy’s family and friends will fondly remember her as the “night owl” as she enjoyed staying up until the wee hours of the morning.

Nancy is survived by her daughters: Rose LeTourneau (Jim), Ann Tuscic (Steve); and sons: Daniel S. Schensky (Ann) and Steven Schensky (Tammy). She is also survived by grandchildren: Gail Lane (fiancee Andy), Ben Schensky (Jaime), Dustin Williams (Farin), Gina DeBano (Dave), Madeline and Jadyn Schensky. Great-grandchildren: Grace Hying and Cosette Williams. Close friends: Judy Killian, Lois Prochnow

She was preceded in death by; her parents; husband, Dan; brother in-law, Albert; sisters-in-law: Gladys Vallance, Kathleen Jenks (Russell); and her close cousin, Arlene (Richard) Eirschelle.

A visitation for Nancy will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Memorial Gifts and Donations can be made in Nancy’s name to: Humane Society of Dane County (https://www.giveshelter.org/how-to-help/donate), American Heart Association (https://www.heart.org/en/affiliates/wisconsin/madison), or a dementia or Alzheimer’s charity of your choice.

The Schensky family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at the Attic Angels Place, Middleton, for their attentiveness and loving care.

“If flowers grow in heaven, Lord, then pick a bunch for me. Then place them in my mother’s arms and tell her they’re from me. Tell her that I love and miss her and when she turns to smile, place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for a while.”

