Nancy A. Tweten, 81, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, at the Bethany Riverside Care Center.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, at Bethel Lutheran Church, 1931 Loomis St. Pastor Karen Hokenstad will officiate and burial will be in the Onalaska Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 809 Gillette St., and again from 10 a.m. until time of services Thursday at the church.
Information and online condolences may be given to the family. A full obituary will be provided.