Nancy Ann Formella

Nancy was born in Iowa City, Iowa, Feb. 28, 1953, the second youngest of Bernard and Dorothy (Seiler) Mansheim’s five children. In the summer of 1953, her family moved to La Crosse, where Nancy grew up and graduated from Aquinas High School, before enrolling at the University of Iowa, to study nursing. After earning her bachelor’s degree, she attended Marquette University in Milwaukee, earning her master of science in nursing, before embarking on a storied career.

Nancy began her career as a clinical nurse specialist at St. Michael Hospital in Milwaukee and then moved to Rochester, Minn., to accept an administrative position at the Mayo Clinic. She then accepted an opportunity to help develop the Mayo Clinic’s new campus being opened in Jacksonville, Fla. She later became a consultant for APM, helping to improve operations and systems of hospitals all over the country. While consulting, Nancy was recruited by Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., to be their chief nursing officer. She rose to the position of president of DHMC, which role she held for five years, before retiring (or attempting to retire) in 2012. Shortly thereafter, Nancy was recruited by Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, Mass., to be their chief operating officer, a position she held for four years, before retiring in 2017. With no desire to live out a traditional retirement, Nancy soon enrolled at Viterbo University, to pursue her doctorate in nursing practice, while also starting an executive and leadership coaching business. She graduated with her doctorate in October, 2019. In recognition of her lifetime of accomplishments, in 2011, Marquette University presented Nancy with a Distinguished Alumna Award.