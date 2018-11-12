Nancy Aschom

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Nancy Jean Aschom, 76, of Prairie du Chien died Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Mayo Health Systems in La Crosse.
Nancy was born Sept. 26, 1942, in Prairie du Chien to John and Margaret (Long) Gremore.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Norb of Prairie du Chien; two daughters, Amy (Jeff) Krohn of Prairie du Chien and Sara Heiss of Janesville, Wis.; four grandchildren, Bailey Ottaway of Prairie du Chien and Grace, Miles and Isaac Heiss of Janesville; four sisters, Janet (George) Kahler of Prairie du Chien, Karen Bierman and Sharon Pettit, both of Janesville and Christine Gremore of Round Lake, Ill.; and one brother, John (Mary) Gremore of Janesville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Margaret Gremore.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, at St. John’s Church of the Holy Family Fellowship Hall in Prairie du Chien.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, at St. John’s Church of the Holy Family in Prairie du Chien, with the Rev. James Weighner as the celebrant.
Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Prairie du Chien.
Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Prairie du Chien is helping the family with arrangements.