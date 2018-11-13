Nancy Jean (Anderson) Braun of La Crosse passed away Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, with her loving family by her side.
Nancy was born June 6, 1954, in La Crosse to parents Donald and Jean (Todt) Anderson. Nancy attended school in La Crescent, Minn., and graduated from La Crescent High School in June of 1972.
Nancy enjoyed traveling with her family all over the states when she was growing up. After graduating high school, she worked for Pizza Hut, a custom framing shop, Gundersen Lutheran, Kwik Trip, Hobby Lobby and retired from Mayo Health Systems in La Crosse. She enjoyed being outside with her friends, planting flowers and waiting for the hummingbirds to visit the many feeders around the house. We cannot forget about her love of shopping and finding the best clearance items, or going out to lunch/dinner with the gals from work.
Nancy is survived by her longtime companion, Brad Halverson; his son, Samuel; daughter, Mandy (Andrew) Braun-Carson; big brother, Michael Anderson; his son, Joshua (Kathy); and Bella, her four-legged partner in crime.
Nancy is preceded in death by her mother, Jean; father, Donald; and husband, James Braun.
A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at Coulee Region Cremation Group in the Prairie Room, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, Wis., 54650.
Nanc-Bomb, may you never forget the impact you have had on so many lives and how loved you will forever be.
Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.