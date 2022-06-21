CHIPPEWA FALLS—Nancy E. Estrem-Fuller, age 69, loving mother, grandmother and devoted wife, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2022.

Nancy was born on December 4, 1952, in Minneapolis, MN to Ted and Mary Estrem. She was the oldest of four children. She graduated from St. Cloud State as she began her educational journey. Throughout that time, she worked at Girl Scout Camps and Wisconsin Badger Camp (where she was known as “Essie”) where she first met her partner in life, Richard Fuller. They were married in December of 1988 in Madison, WI. A lifelong learner, she went on to complete her doctorate degree at UW-Madison where she walked across that stage 7 months pregnant. She began her work at CESA in Oconto Falls where they welcomed their daughter, Katie. After moving to Chippewa Falls Nancy was a Principal and Curriculum Director in the Menomonie School District. She continued working in education after her retirement at CESA as an educational consultant.

Education and family were Nancy’s biggest passions. It was always about what the kids needed, and she took joy in spending time with her grandkids. She loved bringing generations and people together. She had strong faith and was active in her church. She always loved to share laughter and conversation with family or friends over some cookies. She had a love for family, music, lakes and a good book. She fought a courageous battle with Sarcoma cancer.

She is survived by her husband, Richard; daughter, Katie (Eddie); three brothers, John, Tom (Vicki), Bill; stepchildren, Scott (Kim), Brian (Joelle), Jeff; grandchildren, Hannah (Nate), Abby (Jay), Alyssa, Tia, Jackson, Mary Beth and Lucy; nieces and nephews, Adam (Heidi), Abby (Harrison), Brian (Natalie), Kevin; cousin, Jimmy and so many other beloved family members and friends. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Ted, and Aunt Betty.

The visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 24th, 2022, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 201 West Central St., Chippewa Falls.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 25th at Trinity United Methodist Church with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Rev. Douglas Clement and John Estrem will be officiating. The interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

