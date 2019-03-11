OAKDALE — Nancy J. Wellenkotter, 85, of Oakdale passed away at Rolling Hills Memory Care Thursday, March 7, 2019.
She was born Jan. 24, 1934, and married Harry W. Wellenkotter Nov. 25, 1960. Nancy graduated from Tomah High School in 1952 and worked at several retail stores before starting to work at Northwest Telephone Company, where she met her husband.
She enjoyed cooking, sewing and working with flowers. She also was in a homemakers group after moving to the country south of Oakdale. She protested the move to the country after Harry bought the farm, but refused to leave later in life, because she enjoyed the deer, birds and other wildlife…except an occasional skunk! They lived on the farm more than 52 years. She spent the winter 13 years in Florida, after Harry’s retirement and enjoyed traveling during those years.
She will be missed by family and friends in the Tomah community.
She is survived by her husband, three children, Theresa Edgerton (Jeff Harvey) of West Salem, Bart (Kay) Wellenkotter of Beaufort, S.C., and Sara Kendall of Kansas City, Mo.; three grandchildren, Maggie Kendall, Jack Kendall and Chloe Wellenkotter; and a sister, Anne Protz of Tomah. She is further survived by her niece and nephew, Chris (Jean) Protz and Steve (Sandy) Protz.
She is predeceased by her parents, Bernard and Henrietta Dickinson of Tomah.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the dedicated staff at Rolling Hills Memory Care, Haven House, for the care Nancy received at her stay there.
Funeral services will be held at noon Monday, March 11, at the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Tomah. Burial will be held at later date. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gloria Dei Wheelchair Ministry. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.