Nancy Jane Bjork

ETTRICK - Nancy Jane Bjork, 70, of Ettrick, WI passed away unexpectedly January 9, 2023 in Puerto Viejo, Costa Rica. She was born in Eau Claire, WI October 15, 1952. She was the daughter of Paul and Mildred (Jensen) Bjork.

She is survived by her husband, John Robinson; brother, Larry Bjork; sister, Shirley Bjork Mattina; step sons: David, John, Matthew Robinson; grandchildren; great-granddaughter; nieces; nephews and many other extended family members.

Nancy had many friends and always welcomed them into her home. She was a baker, artist, lover of tie-dye, flowers, birds, and rock-n-roll.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Salem Iron Creek United Methodist Church, rural Menomonie February 18, 2023 at 2PM. Burial at Waneka Cemetery and reception in church basement following burial.

There are those who continue to light up the world long after they have gone and Nancy is one of them.