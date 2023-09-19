DELANO, MN—Nancy Jean Young, of Delano, MN, the daughter of the late Helen and Robert Young, passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at the age of 55. Nancy was born on May 14, 1968 in La Crosse, WI. She grew up in Viroqua, WI and graduated from Viroqua High School in 1986.

Nancy attended UW-La Crosse after graduating high school. She worked as a nanny in New Jersey and then relocated to Minnesota and was employed at a cabinet factory for several years.

Nancy was a very kind, caring person who never missed sending birthday and special occasion cards to her family. Nancy’s hobbies included family lineage/genealogy. She also enjoyed singing and was blessed with a beautiful singing voice.

Nancy is survived by her partner of 26 years, Paul Langehaug; her brothers: Allan (Ruth) Young, Terry (Kathy) Young, Bob (Tania) Young; her sisters: Jenny (Dave) Miller, Suzanne Young, Pam Smaby, Trish (Todd) Smith and Dawn (Matt) Byrne; and many nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents, her sister and brother-in-law, Becky and Jim Mueller and her brother, Jeff Young.

A Celebration of Life picnic is planned for Nancy on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the large shelter at Eckhart Park in Viroqua. Lunch will be provided.