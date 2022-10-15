CHIPPEWA FALLS—Nancy L. LaVelle, 81, of Chippewa Falls passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home on Monday, October 10, 2022.

She was born August 19, 1941, in the town of Anson, the daughter of Clyde and Irma (Melville) Ford. She graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School.

On April 29, 1961 Nancy married James B. LaVelle at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Eau Claire. Jim was the love of her life. They were married for 51 years and from this union they were blessed with three children.

Nancy worked for the Chippewa Falls School District in the laundry department for many years until her retirement. She enjoyed all her co-workers and working with her husband Jim.

Nancy and Jim enjoyed roller skating and dancing over the years. She loved painting, gardening, card making and traveling on bus trips with Jim all over the country. She enjoyed trips to the casinos—where she was usually lucky! She attended outings and lunch gatherings as a member of the Red Hat group. Traveling to visit family and friends and spending some quiet time up north at her camper in Winterhaven were some of her favorite past times. When at home, her beloved cat, Lovey, was always around to keep her company.

Nancy is survived by: sons Daniel (Julie) LaVelle and Bernard LaVelle, daughter Jimette Kinderman all of Chippewa Falls; nine grandchildren: Justin (Andrea Palas) LaVelle, Diana (Nathan) Kalepp, Dena (Brian) Behm, Jamie LaVelle, Mitchell LaVelle (Maggie Burgess), Tyler Kinderman (Kim Jablowski), Tory Kinderman, Chelsey LaVelle (Tyler Salter) and Tanner LaVelle; great-grandchildren: Izayah, Lillyonna and Kayden LaVelle, Kasen and Willa Kalepp, Jacob, Brielle, Logan and Breckin Poeschel, Aubree Morrison, Averie Wiethaup; one brother George (Carol) Ford; sisters-in-law: Elaine Ford, Yvonne Ford and Lucy LaVelle; and many nieces and nephews.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, husband Jim, her in-laws Bernard and Margaret LaVelle, daughter-in-law Terri LaVelle, son-in-law Scott Kinderman, granddaughter Jessica Kinderman; brothers: Ronald, Dayton, Arthur, Arnold and Norm Ford; sisters” Betty Martell, Marianne Ericksen and Jean Kirchoff; sisters-in-law: Mardell Ford, Esther Ford and Diane LaVelle; brothers-in-law: Francis Martell and Robert LaVelle.

A special thanks to all of her good neighbors that took such great care of Nancy after Jim’s death. To her special friend Corrine – she valued your friendship and all of the memories you made.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 4:30 to 7:00 pm at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel & Crematory in Altoona. Interment will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls at a later date for the family – here Nancy and Jim will be interred.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationscociety-wi.com.