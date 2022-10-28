CHIPPEWA FALLS — Nancy L. McCarthy passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Chippewa Falls. Nancy was born on Jan. 15, 1932, to Kenneth and Margaret Buchanan.

Nancy was a lifelong resident of Chippewa Falls. She graduated as valedictorian in the Class of 1949 from Chippewa Falls Senior High School. She then attended UW-Madison earning her bachelor’s degree and graduating in 1953. She was a lifetime learner and went on to get a master’s degree in psychology from UW Eau Claire in 1975.

She subsequently worked for the state of Wisconsin as a licensing agent for early childcare centers until she retired. Nancy married William August McCarthy in 1953, and they raised their family in Chippewa Falls.

She was an active community member, being involved in many organizations and clubs, including Ojibwa Golf Club, Eau Claire Canoe Club, Eau Claire Ski Club, Chippewa Falls Historical Society, Heyde Center for the Arts, Bridge Club and the Hugh Mandelert Art Society.

Nancy loved to travel, which sparked many ski trips, overnight canoe trips, cross country road trips to Glacier and San Diego with her kids and travels around the world with friends. She deeply valued her heritage and pursued the genealogical research of her family, which fueled her travels and the writing of a book on her family history.

Nancy was an avid supporter of the arts, the outdoors and made it a passion to support both. Nancy loved living in the Chippewa Valley. She enjoyed Lake Wissota boating with her family and especially the grandkids; watching them water ski, or just swimming and floating, taking them golfing, to plays or concerts, on Art Crawls, cheering them on at their sporting events and hosting them at her home.

Nancy is survived by her four children: Daniel McCarthy, Cynthia McCarthy-Dubiel, Katie McCarthy-Quiroz and Kevin McCarthy; six grandchildren: Brianna (Paul) Schaus, Sean Dubiel, Kelly McCarthy, Dylan McCarthy, Marisol Quiroz, Jose Quiroz; and her brother, Keith Buchanan. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and her ex-husband, William A McCarthy, with whom she remained friends.

The family is having a private burial at the New Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls next to her parents. Donations in her name can be made to the Chippewa Falls Historical Society.