COON VALLEY—Nancy L. Rogers, 78, of Coon Valley, passed to her eternal home on Tuesday February 1, 2022. She was born December 8, 1943 in Chicago to Kenneth and Lois (Munson) Frahm. Nancy was baptized in Coon Valley Lutheran Church on June 19, 1979. She had a strong personal relationship with Jesus her savior. Nancy graduated from Taft High School in Chicago.

On May 1, 1965, she married the love of her life, William Rogers. They had three children together: Laura, Lisa and Angel. She worked at several jobs but her true passion was being a mom, caregiver and grandma. The Back Porch Restaurant that she owned and operated was also a huge expression of her love for people and food. Nancy was a member of the Coon Valley Lutheran Church for 42 years. She was active as Music Director, Sunday School teacher, Co-Chairman of the Rebecca Circle and Vice-President of WELCA. She loved sparkles, leopard prints, shopping, food, entertaining and everything children. Every day was Disney World! She was a beautiful soul to so many.

Nancy has left the following survivors with a broken heart: husband, William Gene Rogers; daughter, Lisa Dawn Rogers; son-in-law, Kevin Kautz; grandchildren: Danielle (Esden) Schreier, Jasmin (Jay) Churchill, Chaz (Erin) Churchill, Crystal (Jake) Saunders, Amanda Olson, Lucas Stach, Cody Olson and Kailey Olson; great-grandchildren: Aubrey Mickelson, Brody and Oaklie Schreier, Brynn and Rylie Saunders, Alaiya Churchill and Angel Johnson; brother Kenneth (Henny) Frahm; sister, Sue (Donald) Risty; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her daughters, Laura Kautz and Angel Olson; grandsons, Skyler Mickelson and Zachary Stach; her parents and her in-laws, William and Linda Rogers.

Nancy, the light you shared with so many will forever live in our hearts and continue to shine through for many generations to come.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 7, 2022 at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church. Rev. Julie Wollman will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, February 6, 2022 at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and at the church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.