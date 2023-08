STODDARD—Nancy Lou Honken, 85, of Stoddard Wisconsin, passed away peacefully August 4, 2023. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Ernst Funeral Home in Waukee, IA. A short memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday August 12, 2023 at the Bethany Lutheran Church in Esofea, WI. To view Nancy’s full obituary and leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.ernstfuneralhome.com.