STODDARD—Nancy Lou Honken, 85, of Stoddard Wisconsin, passed away peacefully August 4, 2023, surrounded by family and friends.

Nancy was born to Jerry and Martha Thompson of Westby, Wisconsin. She was baptized, confirmed and married all in the Bethany Lutheran Church in Esofea.

Nancy graduated from Westby High School in 1955. She then went on to marry David Honken in July of 1957. They had four children, Carol (Dale) Hilgenberg of Waukee, IA, Steve Honken, Mike (Lissa) Honken of Waukee, IA and Linda (Tim) Cook of Adel, IA. She also had 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Nancy and Dave started Pronto Markets in northern Iowa where thev both continued to work. Thev were also part of the startup group for Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waukee.

Nancy is preceded in death by Steven Honken (son), Mary Fanello (sister), Jerry Thompson (brother), Russell Hansen, Joslyn Hansen, Berdyn Hansen, Maurine Zitzner, Clarice Tollacksen, Grace Hansen, Royal Thompson, Joybell Fulton, Edith Jensen and Charles Hansen. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Ernst Funeral Home in Waukee, IA. A short memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday August 12, 2023 at the Bethany Lutheran Church in Esofea, WI.