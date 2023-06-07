TUCSON, AZ/FORT MYERS, FL—Nancy Lynn Brewer, age 73, passed away on May 20, 2023. She was born on September 3, 1949, in Viroqua, WI to Velton “Bud” Brewer and Marjorie Brewer. Following her graduation from Viroqua High School in 1967, Nancy attended Western Wisconsin Technical Institute earning an Associate Degree in Marketing in 1970. She worked in LaCrosse, WI until 1977 when she moved to Ft. Myers, FL. Nancy worked at NationsBank in Fort Myers until 1992; after which she worked in the Business Administration Offices of the School District of Lee County until her retirement in 2011. Nancy loved cats and always found room in her heart and home for several over the years. She also enjoyed displaying her classic 1966 red Thunderbird at various car shows around Ft. Myers and received many trophies and awards. In 2021, Nancy moved to Tucson, AZ, to be near family as her dementia became more debilitating.