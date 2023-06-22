LA CROSSE—Nancy M. Beckendorf, age 91, of La Crosse and formerly of Buffalo City, WI, died on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Brookdale Senior Living in La Crosse. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at St. Luke Evangelical Lutheran Church in Pickwick, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be given to Luther High School or St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church.