Nancy Marie Rotz, 80, of La Crescent, Minn., passed away peacefully on January 19, 2023, at La Crescent Health Services in La Crescent, Minn. She was born on August 16, 1942, to Elmer and Margaret Mecl. She married Kenneth Rotz on August 5, 1967, in Milwaukee, Wis.

Our mom was a loving and caring person. She truly adored her family. She was devoted to being an active presence in the lives of her children and grandchildren. She made friends easily and was even able to inspire strangers to confide in her because she was also a great listener.

Throughout the years she was an active part of several different church families. Our mom also passed on her love of pets to her family. Her dogs were always a source of love and companionship throughout her life. We will all miss her laughter, stories and love.

She is survived by her children, Christina (Greg) Fenton, Jonathan (Becky) Rotz. Siblings, Robert (Dianne) Mecl; Grandchildren, Adelaide (Sam) Hurley, Alexander Fenton, Annemarie Fenton, Jewlz Rotz, Izabela Rotz, and other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Ken Rotz.

Thank you to La Crescent Health Services staff for their care for our mom.

A family graveside service will be held at a later date. To leave her family condolences please visit the funeral home’s website at www.couleecremation.com.