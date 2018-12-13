Nancy Jane (Fitzpatrick) Pohlman, 70, died Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at her home surrounded by her family, after a valiant fight with cancer.
Survivors include her children, Lori (Todd) Duerwachter, Daniel Pohlman, Kelly (Mike) Thomas, Bob Pohlman; seven grandchildren, Hayley (Deven), Cierra, Summer, Storm, Devin, Katlyn and Avery; and one -grandson, Cashton; Nancy is also survived by seven siblings, Joyce Beyer, Judy Kresge, Donna (Nick) Stadtler, Dennis (Kathy) Fitzpatrick, Mike (Carolyn) Fitzpatrick, Donnie (Shirley) Fitzpatrick, and Tom (Vicky) Fitzpatrick; and many nieces, nephews; brothers and -in-law; and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger; her grandson, Logan; her parents; and brothers-in-law, Dick Beyer and Wally Beyer.
A celebration of life will be at noon Saturday, Dec. 15, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Caledonia, Minn. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon before the service at the church. A luncheon will follow in St. Mary’s Holy Family Hall. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and a full obituary and online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net.