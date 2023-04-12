COON VALLEY—Nancy R. Stuempges 90, of Coon Valley, died Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Lakeview Health Care in West Salem.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until service time.
The Seland Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorials may be given to the Coon Valley Lutheran Church. Visit selandsfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary and to leave a condolence.