WHITEHALL—Nancy Swanson, 63, of Whitehall and formerly of Viroqua passed away at Gundersen Health System early Monday, April 3, 2023. A Celebration of Life was held Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Roth Family Cremation Center and Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Lisa Shank officiating. A visitation was held at 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Online condolences can be made at www.rothfamilycremation.com.