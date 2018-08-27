Nancy A. Tweten, 81, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, at the Bethany Riverside Care Center.
She was born in La Crosse, Feb. 17, 1937, to William and Helen (McLeod) Page. She married Jerome ‘Jerry’ Tweten Sept. 17, 1955, at Bethel Lutheran Church and he preceded her in death Dec. 25, 1998.
Nancy loved reading the newspapers and tabloids. She also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and watching murder mysteries and crime shows.
She is survived by her children, Jeff (Barb), Dale (Kathy), Brian (Heidi), Keith (Laurie) Tweten and Penne (Steve) Somerville. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jeremy, Jordan, Tony, Ashley, Paige, Kylie, Chris, Dan and Brian; many great grandchildren; and her cat, Lil-bit.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Brent Tweten; her parents; and a brother, Ronnie.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, at Bethel Lutheran Church, 1931 Loomis St. Pastor Karen Hokenstad will officiate and burial will be in the Onalaska Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 809 Gillette St., and again from 10 a.m. until time of services Thursday at the church.
