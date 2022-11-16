Natalie Slocumb Witte

The Angelus has come. On Nov. 3, 2022, Natalie Anita Slocumb Witte departed on the journey of her parents; husband, Ken; and sister, Aileen; to the Place of Rest. Natalie was born to Ira Otis and Anita Ida Kuechenmeister Slocumb on Sept. 24, 1928, at Myrtle Werth Hospital in Menomonie. Her parents took her home to the house she has lived in, visited or owned her entire life.

Her survivors include her brother, Chuck (Alanna) Slocumb; seven children: Anita (Bill) Wiese Menomonie, WI, Ken Witte (Julie Beckmann) Austin, TX, Bill Witte Apalachin, NY, Dave (Joy) Morris Lethbridge Alberta, Canada, Jim (Nicole) Witte Naperville, IL, Liz (Rick) Hinrichs Seattle, WA, Patty Witte Madison, WI; nineteen grandchildren: Nate (Amber) Wiese Meridian, ID, Will Wiese Kotzebue, AK, Galen (Becca) Madison, WI, Jon (Amy) Witte El Dorado, CA, Ryan Beckmann Austin, TX, Bethlehem (Jim) Post Binghamton, NY, Mercy (Greg) Senger Latham, NY, Grace Witte East Berlin, PA, Hope (Ryan) Nichols Newnan, GA, Joy (Chevy) Randall Whitney Point, NY, Harmony Morris Lethbridge Alberta. Josiah Witte, Eliya Witte, Hezekiah Witte, Nehemiah Witte, Zephaniah Witte, Hosanna Witte Naperville, IL. Kristine Hinrichs and Katherine Hinrichs Auburn, WA. Bisabuela to sixteen great-grandchildren: Harley Wiese, Emersyn Wiese, Samaria (Joe) Keeler, Jerry Emmons, Levi Emmons, Gregory Senger, Teddy Senger, Oren Nichols, Juniper Nichols, Maple Randall, Sparrow Randall, Atlas Randall, Echo Randall, Jada Austin, Mia Austin, Theo Witte. Aunt to: Steve Irwin Minneapolis, MN, Bob (Karen) Irwin Verona, WI, Riley Irwin Placerville CO, Reese (Ashley) Irwin and Emilia Naperville, IL, Eleanor Witte (Stan Hartz) Broomfield, CO, Sherri (Dean) Demetre Los Angeles, CA, Rory Slocumb Menomonie, WI, Vicky Slocumb Menomonie, WI.

Natalie worked as a registered nurse for 50 years, holding many offices and serving on boards in the Wisconsin Nurses Association. She was a president of the UW School of Nursing Alumni Association. Natalie was very active in SEIU, the bargaining agent for nurses. While others worked to increase wages, Natalie's focus was to promote living a fairly normal life as compatible with being a dedicated nurse.

She worked as an election official and a tax preparer in retirement. She did a variety of volunteer activities, including her church, Wisconsin Historical Society and Literacy Network. She appreciated and was dedicated to the many friends and family who supported her in this life, wishing that God grant all wisdom and peace. Remember to vote.

Service will be held at Roselawn cemetery in Madison, Wisconsin, in the future. Notice of the memorial will be in the newspaper at that time. In lieu of flowers, donations to Madison Area Food Pantry Gardens (www.foodpantrygardens.org) would be appreciated.