GALLATIN, Tenn. — Nathan David Mocco, aged 43, of Gallatin, Tenn., passed away on December 20, 2022.

Nathan is survived by his parents: David and Patricia Mocco, Holmen, Wis.; a sister, Andrea Mocco, Holmen; three daughters: Raycie Mae Mocco, Talyn Adele Mocco, and Avaley Rylee Mocco, Gallatin, Tenn. Nathan is also survived by a niece, Danielle Coussons, Oshkosh, Wis.; two nephews: Jaren and Lincoln Nygren, Holmen, as well as a number of aunts and uncles and a host of cousins. Nathan also leaves behind the love of his life, his fiance, Paisley Hollis, Gallatin.

Nathan is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Richard and Elaine Mocco of Green Bay, Wis., and his maternal grandparents: William and Dorothy McDonald of Oshkosh, Wis., and a cousin, Matthew Helf.

Nathan was born on February 23, 1979, to David and Patricia in La Crosse. Nathan’s love of music and cars were responsible for his move to the Nashville area at the age of 19. He said, “If I can work on cars and sing, I’ll be happy for the rest of my life.” Nathan was also a family man. When he wasn’t working on cars, he was wholeheartedly devoted to Paisley and his girls.

We would like to thank our family and friends for their love and support during these difficult times, especially Nate’s neighbors, Greg and Glinda Shuck, who adopted us all as family. Thank you to the staff at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Dr. Habib Doss of Tennessee Oncology, the staff at Trust Point Rehabilitation Center and Alexander Funeral Home of Gallatin, Tenn.

Join the family at a Celebration of Life for Nate at the Holmen American Legion, 419 First Ave. W., on Saturday, March 18, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.