LA FARGE—Nathan Lawrence Oium, age 44, of rural La Farge, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at his home. He was born on July 1, 1978, in Viroqua to Eugene and Phyllis (Hagen) Oium. Nathan graduated from La Farge High School with the class of 1997. Following high school graduation, he attended Western Technical College with an Associate Degree in Mechanical Design. He worked at S&S Cycle for over 20 years. He was instrumental in the development of several designs and in the introduction of 3-D design at S&S Cycle. Nathan enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking, and always enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He especially treasured spending time with his children. The birth of his two children, Lawson and Madelyn, changed his life and he was a very devoted father to them. During the last two years of his life, Nathan came to know the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior.
Survivors include his children: Lawson and Madelyn; his parents: Eugene and Phyllis; his siblings: Bradley (Andi) Oium, Joseph (Kim) Oium, Daniel Oium, Naomi (Shane) Stone, Rachel (Mark) Parker, Jessica (Brian) Dvorak, Leigh (Luke) Rueckheim, Lance (Emily) Oium, and Karyn (Kraig) Hemmersbach; the mother of his children, Casey Oium; several nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles; other relatives and friends.
Nathan was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; and an infant brother.
A Funeral Service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022, at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Visitation was held Sunday, August 14, from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Additional visitation was held Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Nathan was laid to rest at North Coon Prairie Cemetery. A reception was held at the funeral home following the service. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.