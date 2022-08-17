LA FARGE—Nathan Lawrence Oium, age 44, of rural La Farge, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at his home. He was born on July 1, 1978, in Viroqua to Eugene and Phyllis (Hagen) Oium. Nathan graduated from La Farge High School with the class of 1997. Following high school graduation, he attended Western Technical College with an Associate Degree in Mechanical Design. He worked at S&S Cycle for over 20 years. He was instrumental in the development of several designs and in the introduction of 3-D design at S&S Cycle. Nathan enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking, and always enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He especially treasured spending time with his children. The birth of his two children, Lawson and Madelyn, changed his life and he was a very devoted father to them. During the last two years of his life, Nathan came to know the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior.