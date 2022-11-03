ETTRICK — Nathan (Tater) Alan Tenneson, 29, passed away on October 30, 2022, in a tragic accident. Nathan was born on May 9, 1993, to Troy and Kim (Wittenberg) Tenneson in La Crosse, Wis. Nate grew up in the small town of Ettrick, where everyone knew his smile and laugh. He grew up spending days in the tractor and feeding calves on the farm. When he wasn’t on the farm, he learned his love of cooking while spending time in the kitchen with his mom.

Nathan was a graduate of the Class of 2011 from Blair-Taylor High School. While in school he loved playing football and basketball. He was a great teammate whether he was on or off the court. Nate built many friendships in high school in which he has continued to hold onto over the last several years. Following high school, Nate continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. This is where he discovered the excitement of rugby, which he thoroughly enjoyed. Nate was a social butterfly and made many long-lasting friendships during his time at River Falls as well. Nate graduated from Southeast Technical College with a degree in Computerized Precision Machining Technology. Nate worked alongside his brother Jordan at Tractor Central for a short time after his schooling. Nate has since been employed at Lunda for over seven years, where he has worked his way up to a Foreman position of the company and has traveled to many states and completed many big projects. Nate could never sit still on his days off he would continue to help on the family farm and at his own land, where he and Lee Ann recently planted over 600 trees. This land is where the couple has spent countless hours preparing to build their future home and life.

Nathan was an adventurous young man. He loved to go freshwater fishing and ice fishing whether it be by himself or with friends and family. Nate enjoyed bow hunting and always looked forward to gun hunting with his brother, Jordan. In his adventures, he enjoyed trying many exotic foods, sauces, and even making his own.

Nate was genuine, hardworking, always willing to lend a helping hand and living life to the fullest. Nate had many goals for his future, including building a house on his great-grandpa’s farm, where he and LeeAnn were planning their future together.

Nate is survived by his parents, Kim and Troy; brother and sister-in-law, Jordan and Macy Tenneson; nephews, Kash and Kole; the love of his life, Lee Ann Hertzfeldt; and their beloved dog, Mabel.

Grandparents: Harold Tenneson, Amy and Phil Johnson, Rodney and Kristi Noren. Aunts and uncles: Tammy and David Stensven, Mandy and Timothy Schultz, Terra and Wes Weaver, Todd Tenneson, Trent and Mary Tenneson, Trevor and Michelle Tenneson.

Cousins: Kanyon (Cole) Tenneson, Marissa(Matt) Tenneson, Trey Tenneson, Arryanna (Derrick) Tenneson, Lucas (Andrea) Stensven, (Reese and Rhenn), Teah (Reed) Waldera (Rawson and Tesley) Ashton (Alyssa) Schultz, Kayla (Trenton) Schultz, Tim Schultz Jr. (Leif), Malcolm Schultz (RJ), Alexandria(Joe) Heintz (Victoria, Annalise, Bennett), Gavin and Riley Weaver.

Special friends Austin and Miranda Smart and godson Wiley.

And numerous other extended family and friends with whom he truly loved.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at North Beaver Creek Lutheran Church in Ettrick, Wis. Visitation will proceed the service from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pastor Adam Arends will officiate. Kratz Funeral home (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.