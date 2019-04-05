Neal Donald Baldwin
ASHLAND, Mo. — Neal Donald Baldwin, 56, of Ashland passed away at his home Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was born April 5, 1962, in Cadillac, Mich., the son of the Donna and the late Paul Ouim. Neal married Tina Puhek June 7, 1986, in Gamaliel, Ark. He worked for Parks and Rec. in Columbia, in the maintenance department.
No services will be held.
Survivors include, his mother, Donna Oium of Westby; his wife, Tina of the home; one daughter, Anna (Matthew) Beckner; and grandson, Gabriel of Holly, Mich.; one brother, Mark (Amber) Ouim of Westby; three sisters, Judy (Colin) Sprick of Columbia, Rita (Floyd) Johnson of Cashton and Paula (Al) Elbert of Newery, Wis.
Arrangements under the direction of Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland.