ST. PAUL — Neil Anthony Sebo Lubke, of St. Paul, passed away peacefully at home on March 16, 2023, after a fierce eleven-week battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 66.

Neil was born to Marjorie Unica (née Paterson) and Harry Lubke on November 11, 1956. He was preceded in death by his father Harry Lubke and beloved aunt Eva Davenport.

Neil married Jean Burch on October 17, 1981, producing the joys of his life … sons, Jonathan and Michael. On January 14, 2013, he married Robert Sebo. Neil was a lifelong musician and teacher, receiving degrees from St. Thomas in Organ Performance and Liturgy.

He is survived by his loving husband, Rob; mother, Marjorie; sons: Jonathan (Carrie) and Michael (Kathryn); grandson, Otto; sister, Cathy (Dave) Zumwalde; nieces and nephews; and the boys’ mom, dearest of friends, Jean Burch Lubke.

He will be greatly missed by all who love him.

Visitation will be at Mueller-Parkway Chapel at 835 Johnson Parkway, St. Paul, on Sunday, March 26, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 27, at 11:00 a.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 700 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior at the church. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Winona at a later date.