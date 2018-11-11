ONALASKA -- Neil C. Kleinschmidt, 90, of Onalaska passed away at his home Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018.
He was born in La Crosse, July 22, 1928, to Charles and Elfreda (Scott) Kleinschmidt. Following his mother's death, Neil's father married Winifred Woodruff, who became an important part in his life. Neil graduated from La Crosse Logan High School in 1947, and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, from 1951 until his discharge in 1953.
On July 31, 1954, he married Janet Marson at St. John's Catholic Church in La Crosse. Neil worked at La Crosse Trane Company, as a production worker for 43 years until his retirement. He was a kind and gentle man who loved working in his yard, woodworking and building furniture. Neil was an exceptional artist, especially with oil paintings.
In addition to his wife, Janet, he is survived by a son, Randy (Kate) Kleinschmidt of Onalaska; a grandson, Trevor Kleinschmidt of Onalaska; brothers and sisters, Myrtle Briggs, Shirley Ruoff, June (Bill) Lanzel, Laurel Halvorsen and Philip (Marie) Kleinschmidt; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law. He was preceded in death by a son, Terry in 2013; his father; mother; and stepmother; two brothers, Glen and Ronald; and a sister, Janice.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Onalaska, with Monsignor Steven Kachel officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Tuesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Gundersen Health System Oncology Department. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.