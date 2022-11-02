WESTBY—Neil Nystrom, age 67, of Westby passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022. He was born in Waukegan, Illinois on June 9, 1955, the youngest of four sons, to Louis and Bernice (Baldwin) Nystrom. When Neil’s older three brothers were all older and married, his parents retired and moved to Westby. At their new home, they raised horses, cattle, and tobacco.

Neil went to WWTC for a degree in auto repair. He worked for Hinnie’s Autobody and went on to be a Foreman for Superior Autobody. Neil then drove a boom crane truck for Hemstock and spent 23 years driving concrete for River City.

After retiring, he enjoyed showing his old cars, building guitars, and the company of friends and family. Neil was a proud member of the Masons and SAR (Sons of the American Revolution).

Neil is survived by his nieces and nephews: Debra Conn, Susan (Tim) Christianson, Steven Nystrom, Tom (Niki) Nystrom, and Mike (Lori) Nystrom and many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers: Donald, Douglas, and Charles.

A funeral service, which will include a Masonic Service, will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Pastor Mark Phillips will officiate. A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until time of service. Neil will be laid to rest at the Viroqua Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.